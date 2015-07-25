Newsvine

See How the Bush Administration Responded to 9/11 in New Photos

Sat Jul 25, 2015
This photo essay should more aptly be titled;See How Dick Cheney Responded to 9/11 in New Photos. 

Could Mr. Cheney be setting up for a presidential run.

Could all the Ted Cruz fuss about SCOTUS really be an insurance policy so the proper court is in place to appoint D.C if the american people do not elect Mr Cheney and his running mate Ted Cruz?

Or am I ranting like your atypical Donald Trump for president supporter?

Or perhaps Lynne Cheney is the great female hope for the GOP?

Lets see how many detours are on the road for 2016.

Cheney / Cruz 2016

LOL

