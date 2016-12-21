Of course, Donald Trump is no stranger to fake news. Functionally, his entire campaign apparatus was a replica of the National Enquirer editorial staff: spending the better part of the last 18 months sharing blatantly false articles with reckless abandon, knowing their audience had a high tolerance for half-truths and whole lies.
National Enquirer morphs into propaganda rag for President-elect Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:55 AM
